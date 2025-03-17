Kelowna man gains policy director role in Prime Minister's Office

Photo: Castanet FILE-Tim Krupa, who ran as the Liberal candidate in 2021, has stepped into the role of policy director for Prime Minister Mark Carney, former Kelowna Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr confirmed Monday.

A Kelowna man has taken a high profile role in the Prime Minister's inner circle.

Tim Krupa, who ran as the Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate in 2021, has stepped into the role of policy director for Prime Minister Mark Carney, former Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr confirmed Monday.

“It’s significant,” Fuhr said.

“He’s a very accomplished young man and I think it’s great for our region. He’s from Kelowna and will be on the inner circle of the prime minister.”

Krupa, an Oxford grad, worked as an adviser in the Prime Minister's Office when Trudeau was first elected. He's since worked as an economist at Goldman Sachs.

How long he will hold his newest role remains to be seen, and rides on how Carney will fare in the next election.

Carney was sworn in as Canada's prime minister on Friday and is expected to call an election before March 24, when Parliament is set to return.

Federal campaigns must be between 37 and 51 days in length, according to Canada's election rules, and election day must fall on a Monday.

That means an election is likely in late April or early May.