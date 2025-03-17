Spider-Man-clad driver spotted driving minivan through Kelowna 

Photo: Ed Kron Ed Kron snapped a photo of a driver dressed up as Spider-Man while driving along Highway 97 in Kelowna on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Ed Kron’s spidey senses must have been tingling.

He happened to ‘look out’ his window while driving through Kelowna on Sunday morning and ‘arrived just in time’ to see a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in the next vehicle.

Kron snapped a photo of the other driver, who was fully kitted out like the web-slinger of comic book, cartoon and movie fame. The superhero-clad driver had his window rolled down and his arm casually draped along the window frame.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Highway 97 approaching the Bennett Bridge.

“It was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while,” said Kron.

As a footnote to the story, this particular Spider-Man appears to spin his web far and wide. Kron noticed the license plate frame on the wall-crawler’s Dodge Caravan said Kamloops.