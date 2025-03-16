Kelowna’s Emma Cannan breaks SFU track record

Photo: Contributed Emma Cannan celebrates a breakthrough performance at the NCAA Division II indoor track & field championships in Indianapolis.

Kelowna born and raised runner Emma Cannan had a stellar weekend at the NCAA Division II women’s indoor track & field championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cannan and her teammates from Simon Fraser University finished third in the 4x400m relay and Emma ran her fastest time ever at 53.08 seconds. That broke SFU and Great Northwestern Athletic Conference records. The team also set the fifth-fastest 4x400m relay time in NCAA DII history.

Cannan came fourth in her debut NCAA individual championship, finishing just behind Olympic teammate Marie-Éloïse Leclair in the 200m. She ran a personal best of 23.73 seconds in the preliminary round with a 23.81 in the final.

She was named an All-American in both events, alongside Leclaire.

When not competing for SFU, Cannan is coached by Pat Sima-Ledding of the Okanagan Athletics Club. Sima-Ledding also played a key role in the development of Olympic men’s 4x100m relay gold medalist Jerome Blake.