Road widening, sewer project set to begin this week along Glenmore Road

Drivers should watch for crews working along Glenmore Road this week.

Work is slated to begin on two major projects; the second phase of a $3.6 million project to build 1.5 km of a sanitary trunk main along Glenmore Road between Cross Road and Snowsell Road. At the same time, the widening of Glenmore Road between Union Road and Scenic Road will get underway.

The City of Kelowna infrastructure team tries to coordinate road construction with utility work to minimize the impact on residents and limit project costs whenever possible. The sewer project should ease pressure on the existing infrastructure and reduce the risk of sewer backups.

“Currently effluent in the Glenmore sanitary network must funnel into smaller connecting mains en route to the wastewater treatment plant.?This extension will re-route the flows in a more direct path to the treatment plant, significantly decreasing the risk of overburdening the smaller local mains,” said Jason Jensen, project coordinator.

The road widening project is one of several identified in the city’s Transportation Accelerator Program (TAP) for design and delivery, ahead of the original timeline in the 10-Year Capital Plan. The project will also happen in conjunction with the Glenmore active transportation corridor to complete a gap in Kelowna’s active transportation network.

Glenmore Road is expected to remain open to traffic in both directions but the city says speeds will be reduced within the active construction zone and detours and minor closures may be required. To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to choose other routes or travel outside of peak times.

Check the city's road report page for the latest update.

Transit stops will also be relocated during construction. Riders can visit bctransit.com/kelowna for details.