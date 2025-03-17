Wet flurries to start the week in the Okanagan will turn to showers by the weekend

Wet flurries could welcome morning commuters in parts of the Okanagan to start the work week.

While Monday might start out sunny, increasing cloud is in the forecast, with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers. Those showers could turn to flurries overnight as the temperature dips to -2 C.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 8 C. On Wednesday, we can expect increasing cloud with a high of 9 C.

“We do have a chance that a system will be crossing the Okanagan on Wednesday night into Thursday. So we do have this 60 per cent chance of showers forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 2 C,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

The chance of showers continues into Thursday. The high is expected to reach 10 C across the valley.

By Friday, Environment Canada predicts a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 9 C. Friday night’s low should remain above 0 C.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for cloudy conditions and a high of 10 C.

Temperatures this week will be typical for this time of year. The normal high is 9 C and the low is -1 C.

Remember to send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.