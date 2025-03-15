Okanagan Film Commission looking for mansion to use for April movie shoot

Photo: Facebook

The Okanagan Film Commission made an urgent call on Facebook Friday night for a mansion to be used as a movie location in the Kelowna area.

The location is needed for a shoot scheduled for April.

''We are in urgent need of a mansion for a movie location in April. Must be in the Kelowna area,'' the post shared.

Those who may have a suitable property or want more information are encouraged to respond directly to the Okanagan Film Commission via email at [email protected] or message the post on Facebook.