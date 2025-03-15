Surprise party for veteran and local artist Dale Dirks’ 85th birthday at Orchard Park Mall

Photo: Stuart Rosove Dale Dirks (Middle- left of centre) wearing a blue jacket with glasses

Dale Dirks, a veteran and local artist, was the guest of honour at a surprise celebration for his 85th birthday on Saturday at Orchard Park Mall.

His family, led by daughter Donna Rosove and son-in-law Stuart Rosove, organized the event, with the mall playing a key role in making it a special moment for the community.

At 11:10 a.m., Orchard Park made a fun announcement over the PA system:

"Attention shoppers and mall employees... big news from Orchard Park!"

The announcement shared a tribute to Dirks, who has become a fixture at the mall over the past 15 years. It read:

"Right this very moment, Dale Dirks is sitting in the food court celebrating his 85th birthday. But let’s be honest—Dale has been celebrating life at this mall almost every day for the past 15 years!"

As the "King of Orchard Park," Dirks is known for socializing, sipping coffee, and enjoying his time while his wife, Barbara (who turns 85 later this year), shops.

The mall’s announcement highlighted the 85-year-old’s impressive record:

Over 7,200 cups of coffee consumed

More than 2,160 servings of French fries or poutine

At least 540 Greek salads

In addition to his food court presence, Dirks is a decorated veteran and artist.

His family was joined by Barbara, their children, grandchildren, and friends in the celebration.

The food court staff were all in on the surprise.