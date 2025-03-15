Voyager Cares adds Autism Okanagan, Child & Youth Advocacy Centre as beneficiaries

Contributed

Autism Okanagan and Child & Youth Advocacy Centre are the latest organizations to benefit from the Voyager Cares initiative.

Lake Country’s Voyager RV donates to local charities whenever a customer buys their RV. After purchase, customers select one of six local charities to receive a portion of their purchase proceeds, with the remainder divided among the remaining organizations.

Voyager RV recently donated $41,546 to Child & Youth Advocacy Centre and $20,040 to Autism Okanagan through Voyager Cares.

“Your donations help fund programs that provide meaningful spaces for kids to connect and build friendships,” Autism Okanagan representative Tammy Gilmour said in a press release. “From hockey teams to activities like golf, digital arts and Lego club, these programs give kids the chance to play, grow and forge lasting bonds. Thank you for making this possible.”

Additional contributions included $19,420 to Central Okanagan Food Bank, $18,020 to Kelowna Women’s Shelter and $16,760 to KGH Foundation.

All told, Voyager Cares has donated $220,940 to local charities.

“It’s a simple concept, but it works really well because our staff and now our customers get to be a huge part of it,” Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen said in a press release. “From our employees working hard to find, sell, service and clean the RVs each month, to our loyal customer base who end up choosing us as their RV dealer of choice, it all leads to us being in a position to be able to choose to make these substantial donation amounts. It’s a pretty cool experience for all.”