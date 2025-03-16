Okanagan's Truvai Jewellery takes part in Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Truvai Jewellery

An Okanagan jewellery company took part in one of the biggest international fashion events earlier this month.

Truvai Jewellery, which makes a commitment to ethical sourcing, was featured at Paris Fashion Week, which wrapped earlier this week in the French capital.

The company, which was founded by Jenny Lillian, bills itself as being as much about sustainability as it is about jewellery. Every one of its pieces is designed in the Okanagan but created by skilled artisans in Afghanistan, Kenya, Indonesia and Uganda.

Truvai’s latest collection was on display at Paris Fashion Week. It featured recycled paper bead jewellery handcrafted by a women’s group in a small Ugandan village.

Truvai Jewellery items can be found at Ad Hoc in Penticton and Morgane in Kelowna. More information about the company can be found on its website here.