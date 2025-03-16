UBCO's Gratz takes helm of Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Derek Gratz, Patrick Bobyn and Treena Piva

Derek Gratz of UBC Okanagan is the new president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Gratz will take over from Maryse Harvey, who spent the last year at the helm, when the chamber holds its annual general meeting on April 2 at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

Six new directors have secured positions on the board following the conclusion of electronic voting earlier this week. They will join five incumbents on the board, which represents and advocates for local businesses.

Patrick Bobyn of Pushor Mitchell, who served as secretary last year, will move into the role of vice-president, while Treena Piva of Real Property Management will serve as secretary.

Newcomers to the board include Binny Boparai-Gill of Farming Karma, Narinder Nagra of Mission Group, Kristian de Pont of Good Sorts Property Services, Caroline Gilchrist of BCG Enterprises, Jessica Samuels of HUB Office Furniture and Trevor Moss of Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Returning members include Dobrila Braunstein of Sandhill Winery, Laurel Hogg of Rush Ihas Harwick, Ryan Malcolm of Emil Anderson Group, Curtis Tarapaski of Cairo Developments and Rhona Stanislaus of KPMG.