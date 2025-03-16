Okanagan Basin Water Board names Littley its first chief operating officer

Photo: Contributed

James Littley is the first chief operating officer of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

Littley has been with OBWB for 13 years, with experience in water management, environmental policy and program leadership. In his newly created role, he will oversee OBWB’s core programs.

“In response to the Okanagan’s intensifying water challenges, the OBWB’s creation of a chief operating officer role is imperative,” board chair Blair Ireland said.

Littley was previously the deputy administrator. He advanced major initiatives and led the development of the first Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment Guide for invasive mussel risks, providing an important resource for communities and water utilities across North America.

“I am honoured to step into this role,” Littley said. “Water challenges are growing in complexity, and I look forward to helping drive solutions that support a sustainable, resilient future for our communities, grounded in reconciliation and respect for water.”

Littley holds a master’s degree focused on sustainability planning from UBC Okanagan and a diploma in local government administration.