Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new board leader

Photo: Contributed

Uptown Rutland Business Association has a new president.

Justin Bullock is the new leader of URBA’s board of directors. He owns and operates both OK Tire Rutland and Top Grade Tire Recycling.

“I’ve been fortunate to call Rutland home my entire life, having grown up on Rutland Road,” Bullock said in a press release. “From attending Belgo Elementary and Rutland Middle, to graduating from Rutland Senior High, this community has always been a big part of who I am.

“And I’m proud to say I still call Rutland home, with plans to continue living in this hidden gem of the city.”