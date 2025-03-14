House fire near downtown Kelowna began with burning mattress

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

Friday night's fire at a house on Kelowna's Centennial Crescent was started from a burning mattress, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

In a press release, Platoon Captain Corrie Lang said they received a report of the burning mattress inside a bedroom in the home at about 7:30 p.m.

"First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flame coming from the rear bedroom window of the residence," Lang said.

"Crews initially applied water from the outside to darken the fire down while an attack team made entry through the front door. Ventilation was started right away and crews were able to contain fire to the one bedroom."

Despite this, the first floor of the home sustained heavy smoke damage while there was some water damage to the basement suite.

One of the residents of the home was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment of minor burns on his hands. The other five residents were supported by Emergency Support Services, as the home was not left in a livable condition.

ORIGINAL: 8:25 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire near downtown Kelowna Friday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department, along with paramedics and RCMP officers, responded to the house fire on Centennial Crescent, near Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home, but the extent of the damage is not known.

All occupants of the home are believed to have made it out, but paramedics could be seen treating a man for what appeared to be burns on his hand.