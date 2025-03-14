Firefighters douse fire at house near downtown Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Emergency crews responded to a house fire near downtown Kelowna Friday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department, along with paramedics and RCMP officers, responded to the house fire on Centennial Crescent, near Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home, but the extent of the damage is not known.

All occupants of the home are believed to have made it out, but paramedics could be seen treating a man for what appeared to be burns on his hand.