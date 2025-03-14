Photo: Canadian Armed Forces - file photo

Three CF-18 fighter jets flew over Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The three jets roared above the city sometime between 3 and 3:30 p.m. and conducted a “simulated approach” at Kelowna International Airport, although they didn't touch down.

James Hall, YLW operations manager, said it was a pretty standard training maneuver, but it was still cool to see the jets fly by the airport.

Hall said they don't know where the jets were coming from or where they carried on to.

Several residents posted online that they saw one of the planes perform a “barrel roll” maneuver.