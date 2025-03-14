'Living library' opened at Okanagan Chabad House

Photo: Okanagan Chabad House. Okanagan Chabad House's Living Library.

The Okanagan Chabad House has opened a living library.

The library contains over 1,000 adult and over 100 children’s books dedicated to Jewish heritage, ethics and life that cannot be found elsewhere in the valley.

"In a small Jewish community, you gotta be creative, and keep finding new ways and avenues to engage and inspire,” said Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, the Rabbi and Emissary of Chabad to the Okanagan Valley.

Hecht describes the library as “an inexhaustible source of wisdom, emphasizing that Jewish sacred literature, passed down by the sages, offers endless lessons to illuminate life’s path.”

Several dozen people attended an opening of the library earlier this month.

The new library houses a 150-year-old yarmulka donated by Jerry Cohen. It's displayed in a beautiful glass case to inspire the next generation. Cohen, 91, was present for the dedication at the opening event.

The library is fully automated. All the books are input online and members get a card with a QR code. The system scans their card and scans the book and the book is taken out. The system then reminds the member in two weeks to return the book.

The Chabad Living Library is now open and encourages everyone to visit during its regular hours: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

“The library’s offerings are not only about the books—it’s about creating a space where the community can learn, grow, and connect,” said Hecht in an email to Castanet.

The Okanagan Chabad House in located at 795 Birch Ave. in Kelowna. For those interested in becoming a member or learning more about upcoming events and programs may contact them at 250-575-5384 or [email protected].