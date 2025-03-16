Lake Country looking at more regular updates and reviews of DCC charges

Photo: District of Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is expected to make changes to its policy for reviewing development cost charges.

The policy change is coming about as the municipality is set to adopt changes to the DCC bylaw resulting in massive increases.

DCC’s are the monies paid by developers to help pay for infrastructure such as roads, bike paths, sidewalks, parks, sewer and water as a result of new development.

This will be the first time developer costs have gone up in nearly a decade.

The new development fees would see developers pay $47,246 per lot for single detached homes, $35,187 for each unit within a multi-family building, $11,199 for an accessory dwelling unit and between $130 and $138 per square metre of gross floor area for commercial, industrial and institutional construction.

Depending on the type of development, increases are between 44 and 75 per cent. Single detached homes increase $16,583 while multi-family residential go up $10,780 per unit.

Typically, DCC’s are reviewed every five years to lessen the blow on developers.

In an effort to bring more certainty to the development community, district staff are recommending changes to the DCC update policy.

These would include “provincial best practices,” of major, minor and annual reviews.

Major reviews would be undertaken every five years and involve a full review of the program methodology.

Minor reviews would be undertaken every two to four years as an adjustment to the DCC’s to reflect changing factors.

Annual reviews are updates to keep up with inflation and maintain fiscal sustainability.

Council will review the policy recommendations as part of final adoption of the new development charges.