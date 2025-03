Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Balto.

Balto is a very friendly boy who is high energy and loves to play.

He has a little bit of separation anxiety that is currently being worked on.

If you’re an active person or have a busy family, Balto would be thrilled to join you on adventures.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.