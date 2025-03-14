Lake Country motel set to be demolished in coming days

The long-awaited demolition of the Airport Inn Lakeside in Lake Country is expected to begin in the next few days.

Heavy equipment has been moved onto the property, and the motel, a long-standing eyesore along Highway 97, is finally set to be torn down.

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland told Castanet back on March 8 that the site was set to be bulldozed in the coming week, although the building still stands.

"Will take a little while, but to get it off the highway and out of our community, is a huge step. Our whole council has been working toward this for a while,'' he said.

The motel, originally the Stetson Village Motel, has been a controversial site for decades. Relocated to Lake Country in the '80s, it became a problem as it deteriorated over the years. The building, which once served as long-term housing, attracted complaints and was linked to over 160 RCMP files between 2009 and 2016.

Despite years of efforts to update the property, including a 2018 court ruling highlighting severe issues like mold and water damage, the motel was sold in 2021 for $3.5 million, well below its original asking price.

With demolition now imminent, the site is set for redevelopment, including plans for a subdivision and variances to the district’s zoning bylaws.

