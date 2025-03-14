Driver of hit-and-run in Kelowna identified and ticketed

Photo: Brooke Ingram

The driver involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday morning in Kelowna has been located, according to police.

The incident occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Begbie Road.

A Kelowna resident woke up to find their brand-new vehicle severely damaged after a truck crashed into it while coming down the snowy hill.

The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately following the collision.

The incident was captured on a neighbours doorbell camera which allowed police to identify the vehicle and driver.

“Through the investigation process, the Kelowna RCMP was able to locate the driver in question yesterday and served them with a violation ticket,'' said Ryan Watters, communications advisor for Kelowna RCMP.