Netflix social experiment series Million Dollar Secret features Kelowna and area

Contributed

Kelowna will be front and centre when a new social experiment series debuts on Netflix later this month.

The home base for Million Dollar Secret is the Okanagan Lake-front mansion at 380 Lochview Rd. in Kelowna that landed on the desks of city councillors two years ago. The show features 12 contestants who enter their bedrooms to find a box. All of the boxes are empty, except for one that has a US$1 million stack of cash.

In each episode, host Peter Serafinowicz will task the millionaire with a secret agenda that they can complete and use as an advantage in the game. Meanwhile, all the players will participate in daily guest activities where they can win strategic opportunities to sniff out the millionaire. Over nightly dinners, they’ll try to eliminate the correct person. Each time a millionaire is booted from the game, the money moves to someone new.

The trailer features several noticeable Okanagan landmarks, including the William R. Bennett Bridge, Okanagan Lake and the Lochview Road mansion, which covers 44 acres.

Serafinowicz played Pete in Shaun of the Dead and Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he also voiced Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace.

The first three of eight Million Dollar Secret episodes will drop on Wednesday, March 26.