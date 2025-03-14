McDonald's returning to downtown Kelowna, opening on Bernard Avenue

Photo: Unsplash

McDonalds will be returning to downtown Kelowna for the first time in well over a decade.

The fast food giant is proposing to take over the Bean Scene coffee location at 371 Bernard Avenue.

A development permit application made to the city this week seeks to update the commercial facade to accommodate the new restaurant.

The application says the exterior facade will be altered to accommodate interior design layouts. Brick finishings would remain the same as will the original double-hung windows.

McDonalds did have a downtown location at Harvey Avenue and Water Street until it closed in 2007.

The company claimed a reconfiguration of the highway to accommodate the new William R. Bennett Bridge made business more difficult resulting in the decision to close the location.

McDonalds initiated a lawsuit against the city as a result.

The suit was finally settled in 2020 when the city agreed to purchase the property for $2.05 million.

The building has since been demolished. The site did go on the market and a sale was pending, however the conditions were never satisfied.

The property has since been taken off the market.

Since the application is minor in scope, a decision is delegated to staff. It will not require a vote of council