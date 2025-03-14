Regional fire departments receive funding for training and equipment

Fire departments across the Southern Interior will share in nearly $2.1 million in provincial government funding for training and equipment.
The provincial funding is assisting volunteers and composite fire departments within smaller communities and regional districts to “strengthen emergency response and better keep people in British Columbia safe.”
In a news release Friday morning, the province says funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will benefit fire departments in the province that are wholly or partially staffed with volunteer firefighters.
“During an emergency, people rely on volunteer firefighters and community fire crews to keep their loved ones and homes safe,” said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Kelly Greene.
“By providing funding for equipment and training, we’re strengthening local firefighting capabilities so that people in rural and remote communities who depend on volunteer or partial volunteer fire departments are safer and better protected.”
Funding is being provided for various projects encompassing 23 fire departments across portions of the Southern Interior.
This includes:
- Armstrong - Structural firefighting turnout gear and turnout gear dryer - Amount: $40,000
- Barriere - Fire department equipment and training - Amount: $37,000
- Central Kootenay Regional District - Equipment and training - Amount: $503,802
- Central Okanagan Regional District - Equipment upgrades - Amount: $88,661
- Clearwater - Fire department training props and equipment - Amount: $40,000
- Columbia Shuswap Regional District - Health, safety and personal protective equipment - Amount: $559,280
- Enderby - Purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) - Amount: $39,880
- Kootenay-Boundary Regional District - Fire Department Grant: Equipment, training and live fire training facility upgrade - Amount: $134,955
- Lake Country - New and replacement thermal imaging cameras - Amount: $40,000
- Merritt - Upgrading equipment: Breathing air compressor - Amount: $40,000
- Nakusp - Equipment upgrades - Amount: $40,000
- Nelson - Personal protective equipment and Fire Officer II training - Amount: $39,864
- North Okanagan Regional District - Equipment and Training - Amount: $120,000
- Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - Volunteer Fire Department Enhancement Project: Equipment and training - Amount: $274,414
- Oliver - Enhancing the Oliver Fire Department: Equipment and training - Amount: $40,000
- Peachland - Wildland protective clothing and firefighting equipment - Amount: $39,040
- Princeton - PPE, Equipment and training - Amount: $38,500
- Salmon Arm - Equipment and training - Amount: $40,000
- Savona Improvement District - Equipment upgrade - Amount: $40,000
- Sicamous - Equipment and training - Amount: $40,000
- Summerland - Structure firefighting equipment - Amount: $39,185
- Sun Peaks - 2024 Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Health and Safety Improvement Project - Amount: $39,937
- Thompson-Nicola Regional District - Fire department equipment and training - Amount: $360,000