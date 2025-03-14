Regional fire departments receive funding for training and equipment

Photo: Castanet/file Oliver Fire Department training

Fire departments across the Southern Interior will share in nearly $2.1 million in provincial government funding for training and equipment.

The provincial funding is assisting volunteers and composite fire departments within smaller communities and regional districts to “strengthen emergency response and better keep people in British Columbia safe.”

In a news release Friday morning, the province says funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will benefit fire departments in the province that are wholly or partially staffed with volunteer firefighters.

“During an emergency, people rely on volunteer firefighters and community fire crews to keep their loved ones and homes safe,” said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Kelly Greene.

“By providing funding for equipment and training, we’re strengthening local firefighting capabilities so that people in rural and remote communities who depend on volunteer or partial volunteer fire departments are safer and better protected.”

Funding is being provided for various projects encompassing 23 fire departments across portions of the Southern Interior.

This includes: