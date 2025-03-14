Student union approves UBC Okanagan Conservative Club

Photo: UBCO File-The Kelowna campus of UBC Okanagan.

After much controversy, the Student Union at UBC Okanagan has given its stamp of approval to a campus Conservative Club, according to the university’s student union.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting held Thursday night to address the fallout of refusing to approve the application for a Conservative Party club for students.

“After careful consideration, the board has ratified the club, ensuring that the decision was made in alignment with our values of equity, inclusion and respect for all students,” the student union board of directors said in a statement posted to its social media channels.

“We understand the importance of fostering a diverse range of student groups that contribute to a vibrant campus community. We also recognize that discussions around student group ratification can be complex and, at times, contentious.”

While they took a change in tack, they also said “the public discourse surrounding the SUO’s initial decision not to ratify this specific club, and particularly the targeting of SUO student leaders responsible for communicating the decision” was concerning.

The board condemned “any form of bullying, harassment, or intimidation directed at any individual involved in this process” and urged others to engage in more civil, respectful discourse.

Photo: UBCSUO The board released a statement Thursday night.

Initially they chose not to ratify the club “due to concerns about the political stance of the party.”

“Specifically, some directors were concerned that certain views associated with the party—particularly those regarding the Black and LGBTQ+ communities— could make students from these groups feel excluded of unwelcome,” according to an email from Rajat Arora, the Student Union Vice-President Internal that was shared widely online.

That email was widely commented on.

Notably, John Rustad, leader of the BC Conservative Party, added his voice to the conversation, saying that the student union decision “is the inevitable result of out of control radical leftist activism in BC’s academia.”

“No woke, activist student council should be allowed to determine which political parties students can join or associate with,” Rustad wrote on the platform formerly known as twitter.

“UBCO students must be allowed to opt-out of union dues for their broken, woke union.”

Similarly, Kelowna -Lake Country MP Tracy Gray took to the medium to condemn the actions of the student union.

“The story coming out from UBCO of a conservative campus club’s ratification being denied is disturbing,” Gray said.

“There are other political clubs at UBCO and UBC. Universities should be a place of open discussion of ideas for students, not censorship. I hope this decision is reversed.”

The university also eventually weighed in, In a statement, the university's principal and deputy vice-chancellor Lesley Cormack acknowledged that the student union is an entity unto itself, with its own elected board of directors and governance structures.

She also pointed out that "UBC Okanagan stands firmly behind its responsibility to uphold its principles of free, lawful, and respectful expression of all views and opinions, even those with which some may disagree."