Kelowna Beer Fest will return in May

Photo: Kelowna Beer Fest

Kelowna Beer Fest returns May 10 at Kelowna City Park.

Starting March 14 at 9 a.m., tickets will officially go on sale for the third annual event

Thick as Thieves Entertainment, also behind Denim on the Diamond and AltiTunes, is organizing the event for fans of craft beverages and anyone eager to try some unique B.C. brews. It will show off the best of the local brewing scene, with a focus on community engagement and supporting local businesses.

In partnership with the Central Okanagan Brewers Association, festival-goers have the chance to sample a wide selection of craft beers and ciders from up to 50 different breweries and cideries.

The team behind the event promises this year's Kelowna Beer Fest will be a vibrant celebration of local flavours and community spirit.