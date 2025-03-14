Man who drove through Kelowna homeless encampment avoids jail

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Tyler Manchur's truck is loaded onto a tow truck after he drove through Kelowna's Tent City in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 2022..

A man who drove through Kelowna's Rail Trail homeless encampment in 2022, running over a man who was inside a tent, was sentenced Thursday to a period of house arrest followed by probation.

Tyler Manchur, 32, pleaded guilty in February 2024 to one count of dangerous driving causing harm, after he drove his truck through the area known as Tent City in Kelowna's North End at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022.

Manchur drove over an occupied tent in the crash, dragging the man and tent down the Rail Trail, ultimately pinning the man under the truck. Jeff Auclair, 50, was seriously injured in the incident and was treated in the hospital for nearly two months.

Auclair died in April 2023, although Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris said his death was not related to the injuries suffered in the crash.

While Manchur's blood alcohol content after the crash was 160 mg per 100 ml – double the legal limit – the Crown agreed to stay a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm as part of a plea deal.

Manchur told Castanet shortly after the crash that he must have been drugged on the night in question, but surveillance footage from the Liquid Zoo nightclub captured him drinking 11 ounces of liquor and four beers in less than three hours, in addition to inhaling an unknown substance into his right nostril.

No alcohol for five years

In January, the Crown and defence proposed a joint sentencing submission to Judge Michelle Daneliuk, seeking a 23-month conditional sentence followed by three years of probation.

Thursday afternoon, Judge Daneliuk accepted the joint submission, which will see Manchur serve the first 12 months under 24-hour house arrest, followed by 11 months of a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Manchur will be allowed to leave his home for the purposes of employment, with the permission of his conditional sentence supervisor.

He'll be under less restrictive probation conditions for three years after serving his conditional sentence order.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that judges must accept joint submissions unless doing so would “bring the administration of justice into disrepute, or otherwise be contrary to the public interest.”

The one addition Judge Daneliuk added was the imposition of a no-alcohol order for the duration of his conditional sentence order and probation order – a nearly five-year period.

“The risk assessment ... has made clear that Mr. Manchur is a manageable risk in the community as long as he's not engaged in substance misuse, and of particular concern here is the consumption of alcohol,” Judge Daneliuk said.

“This is a very long prohibition and it will be very onerous but based on the conclusion of Dr. Burnett that he presents as a moderate risk to reoffend unless he participates in treatment for substance misuse, which is anticipated will greatly reduce that risk, I have concluded that abstinence is a key aspect of this sentence to ensure the protection of the public.”

Judge Daneliuk noted that Manchur's lawyer Kevin Westell had said his client had been sober for one month prior to the previous sentencing hearing in January. She added that a “significant lifestyle change” by Manchur “bodes well for achieving full rehabilitation by the conclusion of his sentence.”

In addition, Manchur was handed a five-year driving prohibition, a $1,500 fine and will need to complete 100 hours of community service.

RCMP disclosure delays

During January's sentencing hearing, Westell conceded that his client “will have received some good fortune” with the Crown agreeing to the joint submission.

Westell said the Crown was left in a “very unenviable position” due to police delays in disclosing “critical” evidence to the lawyers in the case, leading to lengthy delays in the case.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that provincial court cases must be concluded within 18 months of charges being laid, in accordance with Section 11(b) of the Charter that guarantees a trial within a reasonable time. If cases take longer than the so-called “Jordan” time limit – and the delays are not the fault of the accused – a judge may throw the charges out entirely.

“The disclosure that [the Crown's] office inherited was in such a state of disarray, not only did they not have everything, it was very difficult for anyone to understand what we did have. Whether it had to with surveillance camera material that had been collected but for some unknown reason not processed or properly analyzed by the police for some time,” Westell said back in January.

“It's inescapable that [Manchur has] a very unenviable driving record, a very unenviable criminal record ... but this is not a situation, I can say confidently, that the Crown would have been offering this [sentencing] position if not for the disclosure issues.”

History of impaired driving

During her submissions in January, Ogi-Harris outlined a number of Manchur's driving infractions he's faced in Alberta, dating back to 2012 when he was convicted of impaired driving and fined $1,500 along with a one-year driving prohibition. In 2014, he was convicted of refusing to provide a breath sample, which netted him a $2,000 fine and an 18-month driving prohibition

He also accrued four speeding tickets between 2018 and 2021, along with a ticket for a red light infraction in 2022, leading to an indefinite driving suspension in 2023.

The court also heard in January that after moving to the Okanagan from Alberta, Manchur now operates a business in Vernon with his father, who's a former RCMP officer.