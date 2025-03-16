Urban Adventure Race returning to Kelowna

Photo: Angry Whale Media

Registration is open for the 2025 Urban Race in Kelowna.

Taking place on May 24 at Knox Mountain Park, participants will have the opportunity to spend the day exploring Kelowna’s outdoors through physical activity and problem solving.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique event to Kelowna for the second consecutive year,” said Nathalie Long, event director at Adventure Immersion Lab.

“The Urban Race is all about bringing people together through adventure and community. It’s an opportunity to get outside, explore the city, and make lasting memories with friends, family, or colleagues."

The challenge requires teamwork and strategy. It is carried out on foot, by bike, public transit, or any combination. During the race, public transit is free to anyone competing.

The city-wide adventure spans from Rutland, to KLO, Glenmore, and downtown. Although teams don’t have to go everywhere, they choose their route and pick the points they want to find. Whichever team collects the most points at the end, wins.

Spaces are limited and participants should register early because March 31, the entry fee increases. Kids under 10 years old can join for free with a registered adult. Register here.