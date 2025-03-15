Tourism off to a strong start in Kelowna as spring break begins

Cindy White

It might only be March, but tourism is off to a good start in Kelowna for 2025, and even more visitors are likely to flood into the city as spring break gets underway in B.C.

“We saw a 12 per cent increase in traffic from last January to this January and February is up another ten per cent,” said Sam Samaddar, Ceo of Kelowna International Airport. “So, we’re seeing a really significant amount of growth in the first two months of this year.”

Hosting the Montana’s Brier, which wrapped up last weekend will likely also mean strong March visitor numbers.

“When you have a city-wide event impact so many different areas it does, absolutely, give a sense of optimism about it’s going to be a good year, it’s going to be a strong tourism year despite some of the things going on out there,” notes Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

Last summer was a tough one. Visitor numbers dropped due to a number of factors. It’s one of the reasons the industry is putting more emphasis on indoor events during the off-season.

Kelowna’s next chance to show off its hosting skills will be in September when the Canadian Country Music Awards come to town.

“We’re seeing some advance hotel bookings this far out,” said Ballantyne.

“So, we know if we’ve got some good weather, with the Canadian dollar the way it is and that familiarity and comfort with our destination, we know the visitors are going to be here all summer and right into fall and winter.”

More Canadians are planning to stay in this country for their summer vacations. While that is welcome news, growing tensions with the U.S. are creating some headwinds.

Samaddar says he’s hearing from airlines that outbound bookings to destinations south of the border are down. So far this year, there's been a jump in the number of Americans coming north, partially due to the low Canadian dollar.

“How will the sentiment piece play out?” he wonders.

“We know how Canadians feel at this point in time to the south. It’s how the Americans may feel in terms of their own safety coming to Canada, and right now that has been positive,” said Samaddar.

Up at Big White, senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall said earlier this week that occupancy is running in the 80 to 90 per cent range almost right up until the resort closes for the ski season after Alti-Tunes on April 6.

If you are passing through YLW during spring break, make sure to get there at least two hours before your flight, check in online and consider alternate forms of transportation, because the parking lot will be packed.