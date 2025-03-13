Okanagan College close to start of construction on new food, wine and tourism building

Photo: GEC Architecture

It should be just a few short months until Okanagan College is able to begin construction of its new $58.8 million food, wine and tourism centre.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June of last year which signalled the start of site preparation.

Actual construction can’t begin until the college is issued a building permit.

They will take the final step in getting a building permit Monday when council reviews contents of a development permit application.

That application details the form and character of the building.

The proposal is for a four-storey, 5,652 square metre building on the Kelowna campus facing KLO Road.

It will include 10 classrooms, food labs, officers, a restaurant and student lounges.

“Landscaping is proposed, including an arrival plaza and over a dozen trees surrounding the building,” staff state in a report for council.

“The building has earthy red brown zinc cladding intended to reference wine, smoke, and curing. The primary entrance to the east has been expanded to create a welcoming plaza that connects to the new transit exchange.

“This plaza serves to greet students and visitors arriving on campus, while also preserving a clear pathway leading to Kelowna Secondary school to the north.”

If the development permit is endorsed by council, the college will be free to obtain a building permit to start construction.

Once complete sometime in 2026, the building is expected to increase hospitality and tourism enrolment by 450 students and culinary programs by 125.

The college received $51.8 million from the province for the project.