Thompson-Okanagan consumers, businesses already seeing impact of tariffs

Madison Reeve

As the Canada-U.S. trade war intensifies, Okanagan consumers and businesses are feeling the strain of rising costs, particularly in industries reliant on key materials like aluminum and steel.

With Canada's retaliatory tariffs in place, experts are warning that food distribution could be impacted. Consumers are already seeing the effects at the grocery store.

Sylvain Charlebois, professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University, says businesses are struggling to navigate the price increases caused by tariffs.

"Right now grocers are pivoting and looking at other sources, and those sources are likely going to be more expensive. We are expecting some price adjustments over the next little while," Charlebois explained.

To address the rising costs, some retailers are making some adjustments.

Charlebois noted that companies like Loblaws are implementing a new pricing policy, marking products impacted by tariffs with a "T" next to their prices.

However, Charlebois also pointed out that some products are impacted by tariffs indirectly.

"If there is a made-in-Canada product with an American ingredient in it that was actually exposed to tariffs, that product will not have a 'T,' but I would argue that the price would have been impacted by tariffs," Charlebois said.

The craft beer industry is also feeling the effects of the tariffs.

Blair Berdusco, chair of the Canadian Craft Brewers Association, described the situation as a double blow.

Canadian aluminum used to make cans is now subject to a 25% tariff when shipped to the U.S., and after the cans are manufactured, they face another tariff when crossing back into Canada.

James Reynolds, president of Trail Appliances, also shared his concerns about the broader impact of the tariffs.

"We are working diligently with our suppliers who manufacture in the United States to minimize the impact of tariffs on our customers and our business," he said in a statement.

"Tariffs affect the appliance industry in multiple ways, from increasing the cost of raw materials like steel to directly raising prices on finished products."

Beyond appliances, Reynolds noted that the home building and renovation industry is also being hit hard by the tariffs, "where higher costs on materials and products can slow down projects and drive up costs for homeowners."

Paul McCann, owner of multiple Home Hardware Building Centre stores across the Okanagan, believes the biggest issue is the uncertainty.

''Many of the tariffs will not wildly increase the cost of products, but it is inflationary for sure."

"The real issue is not the inflationary impact, its the economic uncertainty that comes from tariffs being off and on and 10 percent and going to 25 percent and for people looking to buy a home...if they aren't already well committed to it, they may well wait,'' he said.

McCann says new projects are increasingly being put on hold by people.

''This general uncertainty is going to be recessionary if it continues," he added.

-with files from The Canadian Press