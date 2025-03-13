Kelowna RCMP close Sutherland Avenue for brief incident

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP’s members along with support from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT), carried out a planned search warrant at a residence in the 1300-block of Sutherland Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Police tell Castanet the operation is focused on drug and firearm-related offences.

RCMP officials have confirmed that there is no risk to public safety at this time.

''The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available,'' said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

ORIGINAL: 1:58 p.m.

Police are wrapping up an incident on Sutherland Avenue east of Capri Mall.

RCMP have blocked Sutherland Avenue near Capri Street.

The Southeast District RCMP tactical emergency response team was just seen leaving the area.

An officer at the barricade says the incident is now over, although the road remains blocked for now.

Castanet will request more information from RCMP.