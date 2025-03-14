While Kelowna's crime rate drops, sense of safety does not

Photo: Contributed

Despite a significant investment in public safety resources, Kelowna residents don’t appear to feel any safer.

This comes from a progress report on city council priorities, and at a time when the rate of property crime in the city has dropped.

“While rates of property crimes and investment in public safety are trending in the right direction, the public sense of safety is not trending in the right direction, despite significant investment in the 2025 financial plan,” the report states.

In this year’s budget, council approved the hiring of seven RCMP officers, one intelligence analyst, four permanent police services staff, two term positions to advance Mayor’s Task Force initiatives and six bylaw services staff including four enforcement officers and a senior officer.

Crime and safety is council’s top priority, said the report. Over the course of its term council’s objective is to reduce business break-ins and theft, increase the number of people who feel safe and continue to add resources to keep up with growth.

The other six priorities revolve around affordable housing, homelessness, transportation, agriculture, climate and environment and the economy.

Overall, half (12) of the action items identified across the seven priorities are trending in the right direction, seven are not and five either have no data to evaluate or have not seen any significant change from the previous year.

According to the report, the level of housing affordability is stabilizing and rental availability has increased substantially, the number of complex care units is increasing and the time it takes for residents and commercial goods to move around the city is decreasing.

However, the report also states that, despite targeted efforts, both community and corporate GHG emissions are not decreasing in line with city targets.

Staff say a number of initiatives to address the seven council priorities will continue through the balance of the council term which runs for another 19 months.