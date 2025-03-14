B.C. Interior's first Tesla store opens in Kelowna

Photo: Nicole Matthews Tesla dealership in Kelowna

The B.C. Interior's first Telsa dealership and service centre opened this week in Kelowna.

Previously, the customers or Tesla owners had to travel to Vancouver of Calgary.

The new location at 3425 Circuit Rd. has a sales team, service department, and delivery team.

A staff member said the new location wants to make their footprint in Kelowna. They also have cars for people to try out, in a no-pressure sales environment.

Requests for additional comment were directed to the company's corporate headquarters, which did not reply to messages. Online, Tesla says the location is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Construction started on the 30,000-square-foot, $5.5M facility last year.

The opening comes at a controversial time for Tesla. Due to company CEO Elon's Musk close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war, the BC Hydro recently banned the company from its charger rebate program. Activists will be protesting a Tesla store in Vancouver on Saturday.