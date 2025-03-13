Kelowna International Film Festival goes Back to the Future

Photo: Kelowna Fringe Festival This year's Kelowna International Fringe Festival theme is Back to the Future.

The Kelowna International Fringe Festival is turning back time.

Back to the Future is the theme for this year’s festival, which begins Sunday, March 16 and continues through Sunday, March 23.

Ten original plans from Canadian creators will be shown three times throughout the week in the Black Box Theatre and the Hothouse Theatre in Studio 100 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

“There is nothing more exciting and wonderful than seeing a play for the first time,” says artistic director Bonnie Gratz of New Vintage Theatre, which is producing the festival for the fourth year.

“The Fringe allows you to be part of the very first audiences for artists who have created their own work. At a time when we are truly embracing the idea of promoting Canadian culture, I hope audiences come out and see these 100% original, Canadian plays,” adds Gratz.

The Fringe stories range from comedies about family and baseball to dramas about lost love and a mysterious disappearance to pure improv. Attendees can also take in plays within plays.

Advance tickets are $20 plus fees while tickets at the door are $22 plus fees. All proceeds from the event tickets go to the artists.

Attendees must also purchase a Fringe Bear Pin ($5 one-time purchase) to be admitted to festival sites. Proceeds from the pin sales go towards supporting the festival itself.

There is an adult language/subject matter advisory for some shows.

Get tickets and more information on the shows through the Kelowna Fringe Festival website.