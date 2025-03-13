Man thrown into bus shelter, hit by wall of snow from passing plow on Highway 33

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

A Kelowna man was hit by a wall of snow while waiting at a bus stop along Highway 33 Thursday morning.

Curtis Bennett was walking along Highway 33 near Kneller Road around 9:30 a.m. He had stopped at a bus shelter when he was slammed by what he says was hundreds of pounds of snow and ice thrown up by a passing snow plow.

He wasn't angry at the snow plow driver, but he was worried about other pedestrians.

“I was shocked at the weight that hit me in the back of my butt and just above. He just soaked me all the way down. I just thought holy mackerel. And I go up to the next bus stop and here’s a little girl two and a half feet tall with mom.

“And I thought, oh my God. Nothing against the driver. They’re doing their job but that’s a lot of weight with this thick snow, that heavy snow,” said Bennett.

He says the snow blew him into the shelter and he hit the back of it. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt.

Bennett has a risk management background. He wanted to get the word out to other pedestrians to be careful and watch approaching plows, buses or other heavy vehicles.

“Here I am, a guy ready when I got hit by this and I thought holy mackerel, different people, disabled people, elderly women. Somebody could be seriously hurt.”