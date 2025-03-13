Kelowna hit-and-run leaves new car owner devastated

Contributed

The Kelowna owner of a brand-new vehicle is devastated after a hit-and-run in the snow Thursday morning.

The crash occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Begbie Road in Wilden.

A driver coming down the hill crashed into the parked car and then left the scene.

Brooke Ingram says the parked car was her brothers.

"My brother is absolutely devastated," she said.

''We just want to find out who did this, and if anyone in the area has any information or ring camera footage, please reach out. The police are now involved. Please do the right thing, as you are now being charged with a hit and run."

Ingram says she was able to get the doorbell camera from her neighbours.

''The truck did a full 360. It was crazy," she said.