Lake Country to close Lodge Road to local traffic only for several weeks

Photo: District of Lake Country Construction zone road closure shown in red, with detour/alternate travel route shown in green.

Improvements to the Okanagan Rail Trail in Lake Country will mean a nearby road will be open to local traffic only for several weeks.

From March 24 to July 1, only local traffic can pass through Lodge Rd. during weekday working hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Due to the constrained nature of the Lodge Road corridor, full active transportation facilities could not be accommodated within the new road section," said the district in a statement.

"As a result, the project incorporates the adjacent Okanagan Rail Trail to provide a safe, all-season, off-road active transportation connection for cyclists and pedestrians. This project was accelerated due to the poor condition of Lodge Road, which requires urgent renewal to maintain safety and functionality for all users.

People travelling through the area should avoid Lodge Rd. construction zone, and take extra time to get to their destination.