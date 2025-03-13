Kelowna RCMP use Taser on armed suspect making threats downtown

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Members of the Kelowna RCMP deployed a Taser during an arrest downtown last night.

They were called to the 600 block of Bernard Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. to reports that a man who was armed with a knife was causing a disturbance and threatening a security guard.

Officers tracked down the suspect nearby. A conducted energy weapon was deployed during the arrest. The man was taken to hospital for medical attention and was later released into police custody. He was scheduled to make a court appearance today.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has not provided a statement to police is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-12963.”