Seasonal parks opening this week in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna Kasugai Gardens

Longer days and warmer weather has Kelowna preparing to welcome more visitors. This month marks the beginning of the city's seasonal park openings and extended hours.

Starting March 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kasugai Gardens will be open daily. Hours will be extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., after the May long weekend. Following Labour Day, regular hours return, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and pond, the peaceful garden has elements of traditional Japanese gardens.

March 15, Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will extend their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To make way for yearly ground maintenance, only fresh cut flowers can be placed on grave sites in lawn areas. Candles pose a potential fire hazard and are not permitted. Until April 1, items from this year’s decoration refresh can be collected at the end of each row.

April 1, bathroom facilities in Kelowna parks will open, unless there are unforeseen weather conditions.

Depending on weather, ball diamonds are scheduled to open April 4 and remaining fields open April 11.