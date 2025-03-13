Another tent goes up in flames along the rail trail in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Smoke rises from a tent fire along the rail trail in Kelowna on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly doused a tent fire along the rail trail on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to what the fire department calls a “minor fire” in the vicinity of Richter Street and Weddell Place.

“Upon arrival, crews found a tent fire, which was subsequently extinguished by responding crews. There were no reports of injuries, KFD responded with one engine and four firefighters,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Bedell in an email.

According to a Castanet reader, the fire started around 5 p.m.

There have been numerous tent fires at the city’s homeless encampment along the rail trail, including one this past January.