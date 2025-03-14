Large development spanning 12 properties on Bernard up for council discussion

Photo: Integra Architecture

A massive housing development encompassing an entire city block will be up for discussion when Kelowna city council meets Monday afternoon.

The project runs along the north side of Bernard Avenue between D’Anjou and Richmond streets.

The proposal being brought forward by Vancouver-based Denciti Development would see a consolidation of 12 properties, eight along Bernard, three on D’Anjou and one on Richmond.

The developer is seeking to have the property rezoned from the infill housing zone to the apartment housing rental only zone.

Since the present application is for rezoning only, specific plans have not been included with Monday’s presentation.

However, development plans sent to the city last November indicate Denciti plans a six-storey, wood-frame building with 361 rental units.

The housing mix would include 122 studio, 153 one-bedroom, 52 two-bedroom, and 34 three-bedroom homes.

Residential parking would be provided for 314 vehicles with 45 visitor stalls and two car share spaces which could be used by residents or the public at large.

Should council approve the rezoning development and development variance permit applications would follow at a later date.