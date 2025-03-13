Cottonwoods clears hurdle, nears construction

Photo: Interior Health Cottonwoods redevelopment is getting closer to starting.

Construction of the new Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna will soon get underway.

Two key components have recently fallen into place: First, the prime consultant contract has been awarded to Stantec Architecture Ltd.; second, the construction manager contract has been awarded to Bird Construction Group.

"This new care home will benefit central Okanagan seniors by using a person-centred model of care, in a home-like setting,” Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health, said in a press release.

“Delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring nursing and support services staff, people will see the new and expanded site incorporate best practices for infection prevention, privacy and cultural sensitivity.”

Interior Health will construct a new four-storey 234 bed long-term care home on the current Cottonwoods Care Centre site located at 2255 Ethel St. When complete, Cottonwoods Care Centre will increase from 221 to 314 beds as 80 beds from the current Cottonwoods Care Centre will continue to operate.

The care home will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 or 18 residents in single-bed rooms with private washrooms.

The care home will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home-like environment, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors. It will incorporate leading practice design features for people experiencing dementia and include culturally sensitive design elements to serve a diverse population in the community.

There will be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, such as art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 25-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. As well, a childcare space will be constructed with capacity for 37 children.

The estimated capital cost of the project is $186.87 million, with $112.12 million provided by the provincial government through Interior Health, and $74.75 million from the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

The Cottonwoods redevelopment is a two-phase project. Phase 1 is construction of a new four-storey building, expected to begin in fall 2025 and complete in summer 2027.

Once Phase 1 is complete, and the LTC program has moved into the new building, Phase 2 will begin. This includes demolition of one of the existing buildings and construction of the adult day service and childcare space, expected to be complete in spring 2029.