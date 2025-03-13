Surprise snowfall in Kelowna likely a one-off

Photo: Castanet Black Mountain residents said they saw upwards of a foot of snow on Thursday.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.

More snowfall may be possible in the days ahead, though nothing like Thursday's surprise weather.

"There’s another chance for snow on the weekend as temperatures fall below 0 C in the overnight period," Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said. "If we get anything it will be two to four centimetres."

Weekend snow, like today's, will be due to "a band of precipitation moving through the area."

"Because it was so heavy (Thursday morning) it dragged down more cold air and it cooled down quite a bit which is why we got the snowfall," Lee said, noting that the snow started as heavy rainfall.

Depending on where a person found themselves when rain turned to snow, conditions varied.

Some areas, for example, of Peachland never saw snow. In the meantime Black Mountain saw quite a bit more with estimates in the one-foot range.

Officially, however, "the range was four to seven centimetres," Lee said.

Much of that snow should melt off by noon, when temperatures rise.

In the meantime, roads are still slick and crashes that occurred earlier in the day are still being cleared up.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

Commuter chaos is continuing Thursday morning due to a surprise snowfall.

RCMP said in an email that they had been sent to four crashes by 9 a.m.

Highway 33 was said to be particularly icy, and a crash had caused traffic to back up almost to Gallagher Road.

ORIGINAL 8:17 a.m.

What started as heavy rain Thursday morning turned to snow in some parts, making this morning's commute a bit chaotic.

Several crashes have been reported, though it's unclear whether any have been serious. One crash at Highway 97 and Spall has snarled traffic, according to Castanet readers.

While there is snow in downtown Kelowna, Rutland and parts of West Kelowna, some areas, like lower elevations of Peachland, have yet to see any.

Precipitation is expected to let up by mid morning.