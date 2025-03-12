Kelowna prepares final North End redevelopment plan

Photo: City of Kelowna

Nearly four years after the process began, the Kelowna’s North End redevelopment plan and associated Official Community Plan amendments are ready for council endorsement.

The redevelopment plan encompasses an area from Clement Avenue north to Knox Mountain and Ellis Street east to Gordon Drive.

It excludes the former Tolko Mill site which is undergoing a separate redevelopment plan that is taking guidance from the North End plan.

It includes four distinct, and unique areas, including the downtown urban centre expansion, Manhattan Point neighbourhood, Walrod Park neighbourhood and the mixed-employment district.

The final iteration council will see Monday has been refined from the one it endorsed in October using comments obtained from council and the community according to long-range planning staff.

Major refinements include a re-introduction of low-rise apartment buildings up to six-storeys for Manhattan Point properties close to the mill site, removal of the light industrial mixed-use area in favour of a more flexible industrial/residential interface, reconfiguring the future Bertram bike path route from downtown to the North End and inclusion of the Richter Corridor study boundary to clarify future transportation possibilities.

What the plan does not include is a specific future school site, something council felt was important when they viewed the final draft in October.

“Staff have met with School District 23 on numerous occasions but have been unable to pinpoint a firm location,” staff wrote in a report for council.

“Staff will continue to work together with SD23 to explore opportunities and locations for urban school models within the North End neighbourhood and downtown area.

Some of the features of the plan will include an expansion of Walrod Park with moderate growth to include townhomes and low-rise apartments along Ellis and Recreation Avenue, additional park space, walking and biking trails, improved transit and additional employment opportunities through an industrial and mixed employment area north of Clement.

Should council endorse the plan and the corresponding Official Community Plan amendment bylaw, a public hearing would be required before the plan could be adopted.