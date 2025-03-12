Okanagan Golf Club asks public for help after stolen beverage cart

Photo: PGA OF BC

The Okanagan Golf Club is reaching out to the local golfing community after a beverage cart was stolen from their premises early on the morning of March 4.

According to a Wednesday newsletter from the PGA of BC, the drink cart was a 2023 Yamaha UMax Bistro Deluxe.

“If you come across someone attempting to sell or move a similar cart under questionable circumstances, please exercise caution,” said Lee Ranger, director of Golf at Okanagan Golf Club.

“A serial number is available for verification if a potential match is found.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lee Ranger directly at [email protected].

Castanet has reach out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

The Okanagan Golf Club is scheduled to open their driving range on Tuesday, March 18.