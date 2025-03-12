254660
Kelowna  

Okanagan Golf Club asks public for help after stolen beverage cart

Golf course drink cart theft

The Okanagan Golf Club is reaching out to the local golfing community after a beverage cart was stolen from their premises early on the morning of March 4.

According to a Wednesday newsletter from the PGA of BC, the drink cart was a 2023 Yamaha UMax Bistro Deluxe.

“If you come across someone attempting to sell or move a similar cart under questionable circumstances, please exercise caution,” said Lee Ranger, director of Golf at Okanagan Golf Club.

“A serial number is available for verification if a potential match is found.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lee Ranger directly at [email protected].

Castanet has reach out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

The Okanagan Golf Club is scheduled to open their driving range on Tuesday, March 18.

