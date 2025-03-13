Worker with traffic control company injured in cone zone in Kelowna

Spring weather has arrived and the road construction season is shifting into high gear.

A woman who is part of a traffic control crew along KLO Road near Spiers Road in Kelowna has a message for drivers. Slow down.

Adriana Wilson is nursing an injury after her work truck was hit by another vehicle in a cone zone on Monday.

“I had my four-ways on, my beacons were on, my arrow board was on. No one was slowing down. I checked around my surroundings, gave myself an extra wide swing so I could see around my truck, around any blind spots.

“I looked. I looked out my back camera. There was no one there. I went to merge back onto KLO Road with my turn signal on and I got smoked,” Wilson explained.

She says the force of the collision sent her truck about six feet into the ditch.

Wilson went to the hospital after the incident. She says she suffered a fractured shoulder, fractured elbow and fractured wrist and has been put on light duties.

“It sucks. It should never have happened,” she adds.

The dangers workers like her face are all too evident when you hear the statistics.

“Unfortunately in British Columbia over the last 10 years, nine roadside workers have been killed by passing cars and 250 have been injured,” says Trace Acres with Road Safety at Work.

“All of those are preventable. All of those are unnecessary and we can prevent those types of incidents by paying attention, by slowing down and obeying all the instructions of the traffic control person.”

So what are the cone zone rules for drivers in B.C.?

If you are in a construction zone in areas with a speed limit of 80 km/h or lower you must slow down to 40 km/h or whatever speed has been posted by the traffic control team. If you are on a road with a speed limit above 80 km/h you must slow down to 70/km hour regardless of what lane you are in. Acres says it’s also a good idea to move over into whatever lane is furthest away from workers if it is safe to do so.

According to Wilson, her crew recently requested RCMP speed enforcement at the KLO Road construction site. She says officers handed out 20 tickets for speeding and four vehicles were impounded.

“This isn’t a surprise and what scares me most is that this is a long-duration project. It will be happening for the next two to seven years here in Kelowna.

“Emil Anderson was on site yesterday and what I got told from the surveyors is that they want to start this project next week – I don’t want to be on it,” she says.

Acres pointed out that when education and enforcement campaigns are rolled out later this spring the focus will be not just on getting drivers to slow down but to pay attention and put their phones away.

"Those workers need you to obey their instructions. You need to obey the signage and make sure that you're following all the directions, not only for their safety but for your own safety," he says.

"In work zones, there can be a lot of moving equipment, so you need to pay attention and be aware of things that are going on around you."

Wilson reminds drivers that the workers at road construction sites are people’s fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters and they just want to go home at the end of the day.

“I kind of went home broken-ish. This should have never happened.”