New Rutland development proposed with no residential parking

Photo: Pacific West Architecture

A development proposed for the downtown Rutland area is one of the first to take advantage of new rules regarding parking.

Plans for a new 13-unit mixed-use development at 125 Park Road include provisions for just three parking stalls, all at the rear of the building.

With no provisions for residents parking, it's believed this is the first such application of its kind to come forward in the city.

The property is within the boundaries of the newly designated Transit Oriented Area created as part of provincial legislation aimed at densifying around transit hubs.

The province has designated the area around the Rutland transit exchange, Kelowna General Hospital, Orchard Park and Okanagan College as Transit Oriented Areas.

As part of the legislation, there are no minimum parking requirements for developments within the TOA boundaries.

The application, brought forward by Pacific West Architecture, seeks development and development variance permits for the four-storey building.

It would include two restaurants on the ground floor and 13 residential units above.

They would be broken into eight one-bedroom, four two-bedroom and one three-bedroom residential units.

The property is presently home to Interior Health's community dialysis centre.

The application will make its way through various internal departments before coming to city council.