Kelowna high school on brief hold and secure after nearby police incident

Photo: Madison Reeve A Kelowna high school was on a brief hold and secure Wednesday.

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

Kelowna Secondary School was briefly placed in a "hold and secure" Wednesday afternoon after an incident at a nearby residence, which possibly involved the presence of a weapon.

In a statement, RCMP confirmed the situation was quickly addressed and the hold and secure was lifted.

“The school was placed in a hold and secure as a result of an incident at a nearby residence possibly with the presence of a weapon,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“It was resolved quickly and the hold and secure was lifted. No further details will be provided at this time as it remains under investigation.”

RCMP responded to the situation, which occurred in the same neighbourhood, but said that there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

ORIGINAL: 1:58 p.m.

Kelowna Secondary School was put on a brief hold and secure Wednesday, when RCMP addressed an issue in the same neighbourhood.

Police cars were still parked out front of the school shortly after 1:30 p.m., when the incident concluded and student activity resumed.

RCMP have not offered any insight into what caused them to call for a hold and secure but the Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent said the precautionary safety measure was short lived.

A "hold and secure" is a precautionary safety protocol used in schools or buildings to protect occupants from a potential threat that is outside the building until the situation is resolved.

Police have been contacted for more information.