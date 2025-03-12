Kelowna high school on brief hold and secure

Photo: Madison Reeve A Kelowna high school was on a brief hold and secure Wednesday.

Kelowna Secondary School was put on a brief hold and secure Wednesday, when RCMP addressed an issue in the same neighbourhood.

Police cars were still parked out front of the school shortly after 1:30 p.m., when the incident concluded and student activity resumed.

RCMP have not offered any insight into what caused them to call for a hold and secure but the Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent said the precautionary safety measure was short lived.

A "hold and secure" is a precautionary safety protocol used in schools or buildings to protect occupants from a potential threat that is outside the building until the situation is resolved.

Police have been contacted for more information.