UBC Okanagan welcoming public into brain research labs

Photo: Contributed

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is inviting the public to learn about mysteries of the brain.

In honour of Brain Awareness Week, on March 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Department of Psychology and the Neuroplasticity, Imagery, and Motor Behaviour Laboratory will share some of their brain-related research with the community during during an open house

During that time, guests of all ages can attend tours hosted by the researchers and laboratory team members. The event provides a chance to learn about the impact of brain research, and the importance of studies on stroke and other brain-related conditions.

Following the keynote address between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., the format changes to an open house so attendees can visit the laboratory locations of their choosing with a map provided to them.

The keynote address from Dr. Brodie Sakakibara will be on neurorehabilitation and will be when raffle prize winners are announced. Food and drinks are also provided.

You can register for the free event here.